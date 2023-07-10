NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lessened by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after acquiring an additional 133,973 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,209 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $104.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.86 and its 200-day moving average is $119.27. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $161.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

