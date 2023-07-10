Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

MCD stock opened at $291.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.71 and a 200-day moving average of $279.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

