Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 43 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Shares of AVGO opened at $848.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $765.82 and its 200 day moving average is $660.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $349.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

