Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Lessened by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,302 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 4.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.22% of Lowe’s Companies worth $265,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $221.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $226.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

