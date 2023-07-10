Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,670 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $525.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $512.53 and a 200-day moving average of $497.46. The firm has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

