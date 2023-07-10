Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on COST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.32.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $526.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $512.53 and its 200-day moving average is $497.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

