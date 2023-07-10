Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $721,871,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $538,889,000 after purchasing an additional 273,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $221.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.11 and its 200-day moving average is $206.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $226.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

