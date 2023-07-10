Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 156 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,765,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,809,000 after buying an additional 777,678 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.77 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average of $96.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

