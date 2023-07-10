Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 21,959 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,959 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after acquiring an additional 58,340 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $89.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.75.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

