Garland Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Garland Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 4.2% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.