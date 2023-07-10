Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 106.8% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT opened at $244.20 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

