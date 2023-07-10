Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 1,393 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,577 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Comcast by 34.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 24.7% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a market cap of $173.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

