iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.4% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,936 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $440.80 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $446.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $427.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.97. The stock has a market cap of $328.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

