Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.1% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $445,944,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $452.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

