Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $9.24 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 36,126 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.2% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

