The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 3.6% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $59.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $258.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

