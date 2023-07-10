Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 36,126 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 36,126 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.2% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $31.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

