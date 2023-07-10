Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $276.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,230 shares of company stock worth $14,031,859 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

