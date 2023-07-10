PSI Advisors LLC Buys 426 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock opened at $89.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.75.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

