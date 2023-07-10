International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14,357.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,519,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,556 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $131.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

