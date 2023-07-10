Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 108.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,313,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 702.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $435.48 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $447.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

