Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after buying an additional 54,080 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,160,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $82.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.