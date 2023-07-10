Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 81 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,307 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $154.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.06. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.06 and a 12 month high of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

