United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $693,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $221.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.11 and its 200-day moving average is $206.07. The stock has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $226.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.