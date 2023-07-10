Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Cut by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 99.5% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 114,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,820,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 94,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $221.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $226.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

