Garland Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Garland Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.4% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 80,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

