Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $28.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $228.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

