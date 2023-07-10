Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Buys 3,006 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

