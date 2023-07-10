Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 862 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.1% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 75,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 48.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 74,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.76.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $219.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

