Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $989,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.84.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

CVS opened at $69.35 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

