Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,027,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $44.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

