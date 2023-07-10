Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $79.64 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,946,670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 5.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $79,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

