Busey Wealth Management Sells 632 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $17,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 165,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 119,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $97.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day moving average is $98.28. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

