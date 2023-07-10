iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $440.92 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $446.61. The firm has a market cap of $329.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $427.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

