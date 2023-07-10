Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $644,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 264.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $104.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average is $106.35. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.