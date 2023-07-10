Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Lifted by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 108.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 3.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,580,000 after purchasing an additional 90,569 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $435.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $447.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.