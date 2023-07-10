Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 108.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 3.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $435.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $447.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

