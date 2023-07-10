Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $85.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.76.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.