Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,028 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $436,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $96.05 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $75.73 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.43.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

