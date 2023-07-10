Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Price Performance

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,012,544 shares of company stock worth $683,088,896. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $114.61 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $311.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

