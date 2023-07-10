Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 302.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $31.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

