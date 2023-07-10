Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up about 1.4% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,194,000 after buying an additional 700,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,698,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $89.87 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average of $90.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 998.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.