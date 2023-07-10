Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $651,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $49.98 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

