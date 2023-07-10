PSI Advisors LLC Sells 157 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $130.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.