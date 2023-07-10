PSI Advisors LLC Has $9.93 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVFree Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $73.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

