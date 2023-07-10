CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,810 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 44,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 37,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.84.

NYSE:CVS opened at $69.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

