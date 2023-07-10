First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $115.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

