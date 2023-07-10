Bellecapital International Ltd. Makes New $203,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,593 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $115.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.06. The stock has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

