Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 205 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $212.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.05 and a 200 day moving average of $207.01. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

