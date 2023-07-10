Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $919,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.